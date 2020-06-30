A woman employee was beaten up with an iron rod while she was at work. Her fault was she asked her colleague to wear a mask. Yes, you read it right! The shocking incident, which happened on Saturday (June 27) in Nellore district, was recorded on CCTV camera.

The contractual worker, identified as Usha, was beaten left, right and centre by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department employee, Bhaskar, following a verbal spat.

Case registered under relevant sections

News agency ANI reported that a case has been registered against the man under relevant sections. The woman, a differently-abled, had filed a police complaint following the incident.

The accused is being sent for judicial remand, the Nellore Police confirmed.

Nellore Police took to Twitter to update the case details:

A case with Crime No 362/2020 u/s 354, 355 and 324 IPC was booked on 27.06.2020. The accused was arrested and is being sent for judicial remand. Nellore District Police is extremely sensitive to any violation or crime against women. Women Safety is our top priority."

The Nellore Police also said that the accused was absconding after the registration of an FIR on Saturday. "Today morning after the arrest of the accused, as per protocol, a medical examination and Covid test was conducted. There was no delay on the part of Nellore Police," their tweet read.

Meanwhile, a journalist took to Twitter to share what has exactly happened. He wrote, "Shocking video! Only because she asked him to wear a mask, #AndhraPradesh tourism dept dy mgr Bhaskar beats up contract worker Usha with an iron rod in the office. Incident in #Nellore district on Saturday. The woman, a differently-abled, filed a police complaint."

The video, which went viral in no time, was viewed over 78,000 times. People lashed out at the AP tourism hotel over the inhumane incident.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: