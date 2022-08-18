In a shocking incident to have emerged from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district, a 36-year-old woman allegedly chopped off her live-in partner's private parts after he attempted to rape her 14-year-old daughter. The incident, which took place in Mahevaganj area on Wednesday, unfolded when, as per the statements given by the woman, she returned home after working on the farm.

"Fortunately, I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed. He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts. I have no regrets for what I did."

In a statement given to the press, SHO Lakhimpur police station, Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that the accused, a 32-year-old man has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. The accused's condition is said to be critical and he has been referred to a Lucknow hospital for further treatment. The 36-year-old woman had been living with the man for two years after she separated from her husband for being an alcoholic.

Another shocker from Lakhimpur

In what can be termed shocking, in another incident from 2019, a woman severed her husband's head and reached the Lakhimpur police station to report herself to the police. The woman, later in a statement, also echoed a similar sentiment.

"I have no regrets. He used to beat me up and injure me with axe. Thought of leaving him but didn't due to children. Had to do it or he would've killed me," she had said.

The woman was later sent to judicial custody.