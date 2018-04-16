A woman was allegedly gang-raped by her friends in a moving car on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Her friends took her in the car on the pretext of offering her lift before committing the heinous crime, said police. All the accused were arrested after she shouted and locals gathered to stop the crime.
Woman allegedly gang-raped by friends in car on Yamuna Expressway
