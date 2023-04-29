Urvashi Rautela is known for her eccentric fashion sense. Traditional or western, the former beauty queen slays whatever she wears. For the recent Filmfare awards too, the diva looked nothing less than a vision in a golden outfit. All eyes were on Urvashi as she glittered and sparkled as she made her way towards the venue.

All about the dress

Designed by Monisha Jaising, Urvashi's outfit was from the designer's exclusive collection. Urvashi wore a golden shimmer embellished blouse that had gold multi-layered sleeves. It also came with a beige dhoti-styled skirt which has lots of golden vertical lines and golden detailing to it.

Urvashi made heads turn with the plunging neckline and midriff revealing dress pattern. Her heavy and dramatic makeup further accentuated her look. The dazzling jewellery complimented her look quite well. But, wait till you hear the cost of the golden dress.

The jaw dropping cost

If reports are anything to go by, the dress reportedly cost a whopping Rs 30 lakh. However, this is not the first time when the Hate Story 4 actress wore a dress that exorbitant in cost. Urvashi was the first Indian to walk in the famous Arab Fashion Week twice.

And it was there that she enchanted everyone with her Rs 40 crore gold and diamond embellished outfit. The high deep cut split golden embellished gown with golden strands dangling from the bottom hem accentuated her curves and gave her a royal look. Urvashi finished off the appearance with a magnificent golden robe with balloon sleeves and a powdered touch. However, it was the robe with the wide trail that reminded us of Cleopatra.