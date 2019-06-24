It is not uncommon for our Bollywood celebs to splurge on expensive bags, cars, outfits and properties. Several celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone have invested bombs on properties. And the latest to join the list is actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah has apparently shelled out a humongous amount for buying a new home in Mumbai. As per a report in DNA, Ms Bhatia has bought a Rs 80,778 per sqft flat in Versova. And not just that, the actress has even paid Rs 99.60 lakh for the registration of the flat.

While the entire nation has a huge crush on Tamannaah Bhatia, it's Hrithik Roshan who makes Tamannah go weak in the knees. When Tamannaah recently appeared on Famously Filmfare, she spoke about her admiration towards Hrithik being a huge fan of him and why she doesn't kiss any actor on-screen. "I don't kiss on-screen basically. So that's actually a part of my contract. But I keep joking with my friends, with Hrtihik Roshan, yay! I would," Tamannaah said.

She further said, "I am a huge Hrithik Roshan fan. I recently bumped into him and I was so stupid. I was like 'Hi, I am a big fan and so nice to meet you' and then I was like okay I didn't know what else to say. And then he walked a little and looked back. He was like, 'You want a picture?' and I was like 'Yes! I want a picture." I felt like a 16-year-old when I met him for the first time."

Tamannaah would next be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and if the reports are to be believed, she would be doning some of the most expensive costumes in the film. "Tamannaah was excited when the script was narrated to her and also that is it is a big film. Her role will be very intense as a patriot who goes very far for the sake of the country and its freedom," said the source to International Business Times.