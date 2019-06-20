Two films of actress Tamannaah Bhatia have released back to back and both of them haven't fetched any collections at the box office. While Devi 2, a Tamil film, dubbed and released in Telugu hit the screens on May 31, Khamoshi, a Bollywood film released the earlier week. Both these films are definitely a disappointment to the young actress.

The actress next has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in her kitty and is all set to begin post-production work of the film. When the first look of the actress was released, it went viral for the rich looks of her character. She will be seen playing Lakshmi and plays a key role in the story.

Earlier, there were reports that the actress is playing a princess and that too, with some grey shades. This news was a surprise to all her fans. But a source close to the film's unit has revealed that the role of Tamannaah will not have any negative shades, but is going to play a key role and will be one of the strengths that Narasimha Reddy has.

"Tamannaah was excited when the script was narrated to her and also that is it is a big film. Her role will be very intense as a patriot who goes very far for the sake of the country and its freedom," said the source.

On the other hand, we also learnt that the costumes of the actress are the most expensive ones in her film career, after Baahubali.

The actress is said to be wearing extensive lehengas and extensive Indian couture for this film. While a few have been designed by Anju Modi, some are designed by Sushmitha, the elder daughter of Chiranjeevi. All of them are pretty costly.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is produced by Ram Charan Tej and presented by Surekha Konidela under Konidela Production Company banners. The film has an ensemble cast and is expected to release on October 2. An official confirmation is awaited.

Reports claim that the trailer of the film is going to be released on August 22, which marks the birthday of Megastar Chiranjeevi.