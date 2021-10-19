Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar said that the film industry is paying price for being high profile. His comments come there is a belief among a section of people in the film industry that Aryan Khan's drug case has got more coverage than the drugs worth millions seized in Adani port.

"This is the price the film industry has to pay for being high profile. When you're high profile, people have fun pulling you down, throwing muck at you. If you're a nobody, then who has the time to throw stones at you?" Akhtar said speaking the launch of the book 'Changemakers', penned by Almas Virani and Sweta Samota.

On 3 October, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Coverage

The writer, without mentioning the names, said that the media extensively covered a case where the anti-drug agency seized Rs 1.3 lakh worth of drugs than a case in which the NCB seized drugs worth crore of rupees at Mundra port.

"You find cocaine worth ₹ one billion dollar at a port, somewhere else there were 1,200 people where ganja and a total sum of ₹ 1 lakh 30 thousand is found, according to media reports," he added.

On September 13, around 3,000 kilograms of heroin was seized from two containers at Gujarat's Mundra port, run by the Adani Group. The consignment had come from Afghanistan, one of the largest illegal producers of opium.

The value of the seized drug was estimated to be nearly Rs 21,000 crore.