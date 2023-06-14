Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, 2020, left a void in the hearts and minds of his fans, family and fraternity. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on this fateful day. His acting mettle, smile and love for astronomy will forever live on

Today on the third death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, let's cherish some of his priciest possessions and how his co-actors, sisters and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty remembered him on his birthday.

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with SSR

SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, shared an unseen video of SSR, where they were seen enjoying themselves. The actor shared their throwback video on Instagram along with Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here.

In the reel shared by Rhea, she is seen hugging Sushant, who was all smiles.

They were both dressed in casuals – Sushant wore a graphic grey T-shirt with black pants and black sneakers, while Rhea wore black pants with a T-shirt and white sneakers.

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen picture with SSR

Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture from her Kedarnath shoot days with SRR. Along with the candid picture, she also penned a sweet note, "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you're there. Keep shining amongst your stars From Kedarnath to Andromeda."

On his third death anniversary, SSR's sister Shweta took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos featuring a photo of Sushant with his nephew, the books he read and a screenshot of a chat he had with her regarding a particular science-themed book.

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now.... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive."

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a television actor. He rose to prominence after his performance as a lead actor in the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande.