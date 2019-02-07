Deepika Padukone is now married to Ranveer Singh, but one of his ex-boyfriends is still addressed as "Deepika's ex" even when he is also set to tie the knot soon.

Nihar Pandya, who had dated Deepika before she rose to fame, is ready to get married to singer Neeti Mohan on February 15. In a recent interview with Masala.com, Nihar expressed discontent at being addressed as Deepika's ex-boyfriend, and also said that he would appreciate if his wedding news does not make headlines with the same tag.

"She is happily married and there is no bitterness in my heart. In time all that one remembers are the good things. I wish her all the best in her married life. And I am sure she wishes the same for me. I only wish the headlines announcing my wedding wouldn't refer to me as 'Deepika Padukone's Ex'. I would like to think I have an identity of my own," Nihar told the publication.

Earlier, Nihar had said that being referred as "Deepika's ex" does not bother him much as he cannot do anything about it now. However, he had also said that he would hope that people's perception changes after his debut.

Nihar recently made his Bollywood debut with a role in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika.

On the other side, Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying their newly married life. The star couple are often spotted together hand in hand at airports, and Ranveer hardly misses any opportunity to let the shutterbugs capture some PDA.