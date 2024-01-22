The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated with the 'pran pratistha' (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, adorned a cream-colored traditional kurta-pajama, a matching jacket, and a stole.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla - the childhood form of Lord Ram, was attended by celebrities, and sports personalities, among others. From Rajnikanth to Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, the Ambanis, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut among others attended the Pran Pratistha event.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi showers flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/gJp4KSnNp6 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Flower shower from IAF helicopter over Ram temple

Before PM Modi started with the rituals of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratistha. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya.

During the shower petals, jubilant Kangana Ranaut says 'Ram aagaye'

Kangana who was also present at the grand inauguration was seen dancing and swaying while the rose petals were being showered; she also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Kangana shared a video from the ceremony and captioned the video, "Ram aa gaye."

The actress also shared photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki... Jai Shri Ram."

Ranbir Kapoor misses Raha

Ranbir Kapoor said, "It's a pride to be here. I wish I could have got my daughter Raha here to witness the historic day at Ayodhya."

When the reporter asked Ranbir Kapoor whether he saw IAF helicopter showering petals at Ram Mandir.

Ranbir said, "I saw the helicopter came from this side pointing towards Rohit Shetty. He captured it..."

He ended the short video byte by saying, "Jai Shri Ram.."

#WATCH | Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers shower flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The air in the premises is filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees who… pic.twitter.com/UsuBdQRCRz — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

PM Modi addresses the nation post-Ram Lalla's inauguration; breaks his fast

PM Modi addressed the nation after performing puja and aarti and inaugurating Ram Lalla's murthi at Ram temple.

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla. The idol was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/5pTVU0aqHN — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

He also broke his 11-day fast on the temple premises.

#WATCH | BJP MP Hema Malini attended Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Praistha' ceremony, says"...We are fortunate to have witnessed such a ceremony." pic.twitter.com/Sc7HsAuVH4 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

"Aaj humare Ram aa gye hain. Our Ram has arrived after a long wait, countless sacrifices": PM Modi

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple concludes.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/7j6vLrWgSy — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi breaks his fast after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/Zng1IHJ2FJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

PM Modi performed the aarti as the sanctum sanctorum's curtains opened for the masses and offered fruits to Ram Lalla.