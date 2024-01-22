Ranbir Kapoor wanted Raha to witness the histric event at Ayodhya today
Ranbir kapoor [left], Lord Ram's idol [top centre], Kangana ranaut at Ram Mandir [right]

The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated with the 'pran pratistha' (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, adorned a cream-colored traditional kurta-pajama, a matching jacket, and a stole.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla - the childhood form of Lord Ram, was attended by celebrities, and sports personalities, among others. From Rajnikanth to Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, the Ambanis, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut among others attended the Pran Pratistha event.

Flower shower from IAF helicopter over Ram temple

Before PM Modi started with the rituals of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratistha. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya.

During the shower petals, jubilant Kangana Ranaut says 'Ram aagaye'

Kangana who was also present at the grand inauguration was seen dancing and swaying while the rose petals were being showered; she also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Kangana shared a video from the ceremony and captioned the video, "Ram aa gaye."

The actress also shared photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki... Jai Shri Ram."

Sonu Nigam gets emotional after attending Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla
Sonu Nigam gets emotional after attending Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla

Ranbir Kapoor misses Raha

Ranbir Kapoor said, "It's a pride to be here. I wish I could have got my daughter Raha here to witness the historic day at Ayodhya."

When the reporter asked Ranbir Kapoor whether he saw IAF helicopter showering petals at Ram Mandir. 

Ranbir said, "I saw the helicopter came from this side pointing towards Rohit Shetty. He captured it..."

He ended the short video byte by saying, "Jai Shri Ram.."

PM Modi addresses the nation post-Ram Lalla's inauguration; breaks his fast

PM Modi addressed the nation after performing puja and aarti and inaugurating Ram Lalla's murthi at Ram temple.

He also broke his 11-day fast on the temple premises.

"Aaj humare Ram aa gye hain. Our Ram has arrived after a long wait, countless sacrifices": PM Modi

PM Modi performed the aarti as the sanctum sanctorum's curtains opened for the masses and offered fruits to Ram Lalla.

