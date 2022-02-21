The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to a spectacular end with a closing ceremony mirroring the displays that the Chinese capital presented when it last hosted the Olympic Games in 2008.

With spectacular lights, dazzling fireworks that sparkled overhead to form the shape of the Olympic Rings as the Olympic flame was ceremonially extinguished.

With a ceremony themed at "Stronger Together", the closing ceremony presented motifs of Chinese culture and heritage, with dancers and presenters displaying a montage of song and music.

Over the past 16 days, the world has watched the greatest winter athletes compete against each other for the highest honours, but as they took their place among the parade of nations a giant augmented reality 'Chinese knot' filled the stadium to symbolise the Olympic spirit of togetherness.

Echoing this sentiment, emotional video montages were played on the giant screens showing the athletes' incredible resilience, bravery and skill over the past two weeks while acting as an important demonstration that however different we are, if we believe in each other, we will be Stronger Together.

The Olympic flame for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which has been burning in the National Stadium for 16 days, was extinguished at the closing ceremony.

The flame, burning in a torch placed in the middle of a giant snowflake-shaped cauldron, gradually went out to the songs by a chorus of children.

Their singing transitioned from Beijing 2008's theme song, You and Me to Snowflake, that of Beijing 2022, highlighting the historic achievement of the Chinese capital as the first city to host both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach declared the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games closed on Sunday.

Bach called the Beijing Winter Olympics "truly exceptional" in his speech at the closing ceremony held at the National Stadium.

"The Olympic spirit could only shine so brightly, because the Chinese people set the stage in such an excellent way - and in a safe way," said the IOC chief.