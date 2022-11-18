Winter started making its presence felt in Delhi-NCR with Gurugram recording a minimum temperature of less than 10-degree Celsius on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Safdarjung area in Delhi recorded this season's coldest day on Thursday with a minimum temperature of 11.3 degree Celsius, while the Gurugram's minimum temperature was 9.4 degree Celsius.

Most parts of the national capital witnessed a light fog in the morning. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the mercury will fall further in the coming days.

On Thursday, Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius, which was two notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was one degree below normal.

Similarly, Palam in Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius and maximum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department is expecting that two more days of cold winds will bring down the temperature further. The minimum temperature in the capital can drop to 10 degree Celsius, the weather department has predicted.

On the other hand, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi still remains in the 'poor' category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an AQI of 253 till 9 a.m. on Thursday.

(With inputs from IANS)