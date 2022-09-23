Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan is desperately trying to push more and more terrorists before the onset of winter.

He, however, asserted that forces are alert to foil any evil design from across the border. Interacting with media persons at Shopian, the DGP repeated that launching pads and training camps of the terrorists are still active across the border to push infiltrators on this side of the border.

"Infiltration attempts were made from Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), J&K Police and security forces have tracked down many of these infiltrators", he said.

The DGP said there is a possibility that before winter sets in, some more infiltration bids would be attempted. Before the onset of winter, Pakistan would try to push more and more terrorists before it would not be possible to cross the LoC after the snowfall.

Three dozen Pakistani terrorists were eliminated this year

The DGP said that during the current year around three dozen Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were neutralized which indicated the involvement of Pakistan and its agencies in fomenting trouble in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that J&K Police, Security forces, and the people of J&K would continue to work together to foil their evil intentions and further strengthen the peace.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday said some elements were disturbed by witnessing growing peace in Jammu and Kashmir and are making attempts to disturb it. He said besides J&K Police and other security forces, it was the responsibility of the people to consolidate this peace further.

Dilbag Singh along with Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department J&K, R K Goyal presided over a function of Thana Diwas Zainapora Police Station in Shopian.

"We all have to work jointly to stop those who are against the peace, brotherhood, and harmony," he said while denouncing terrorism.

The DGP said that the youth who have travelled to different parts of the country would know the vastness of flora & fauna of the country, which is unique in which people of different faiths, castes, and colours are living together.

He said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir over the past three decades have witnessed the destruction of life & property adding that it's time to forget the past and work together to strengthen the prevailing peace to build a better future.