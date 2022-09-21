Even as authorities in the Union Territory have already started the process of singling-out terror-friendly employees in the different government departments, charges framed against a police constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police revealed how some cops have developed links with anti-national elements by misleading top brass.

Earlier arrested in FIR No. 04/2022 under section 120-B, 420, 468, 471 IPC, 12 Passport Act, constable Mohammad Ramzan Reshi's link with anti-national elements has been established during the investigation.

The accused has allegedly duped people of crores of rupees by resorting to fraudulent acts. As per the police report the accused, who is a Head Constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police, has faked his identity in various identity-related documents and has also got prepared a number of documents including two PAN cards carrying different names and has also obtained a passport on the basis of fake documents and has visited the Middle East by posing as a businessman.

The accused along with a few other persons duped and defrauded a number of persons of crores of rupees and also misled the general masses by showing them their photographs clicked with prominent personalities and assured them that they can manage big works as they have links in the Ministry of Home Affairs etc.

16 bank accounts having transactions of Rs 6 crores, 10 foreign mobile numbers

According to police, the accused has 16 bank accounts in his name with transactions of around Rs 6 crores and was in touch with 10 foreign mobile numbers, indicate towards the seriousness of the matter at hand.

The investigating officer of the case has also traced the movement pattern of the accused and has found that the accused has visited many parts of the country including Mumbai, UP, Goa, etc., and has used numerous mobile applications including VPN, etc. for communication purposes.

Visited foreign countries on a fake passport

The constable has falsely projected himself as a self-employed person by concealing his profession before the passport office and got his passport on fake documents.

"The accused has proceeded outside the country with ulterior motive and has established his contact with forces fueling terrorism in J&K", the police said,

The accused, by undermining its consequences, has seriously jeopardized the security apparatus of the UT of J&K in particular and that of the country in general.

"The accused by preparing fake documents got prepared his passport by concealing facts and has accumulated huge wealth and has shown scant regard for the law of the land with a motive to earn easy money at the peril of delicate security scenario of this trouble-torn UT which is still facing the challenge of terrorism", police said.

The accused after preparing a passport on fake documents has travelled to the Middle East, a place where a hostile foreign agency is known to have set up offices to cultivate and trap Indian citizens, especially those belonging to J&K.