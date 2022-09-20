Five months after foiling a dreaded attack in the Sunjwan area on the outskirt of Jammu city, the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday revealed that terrorists were pushed from Pakistan to execute a suicidal attack on eve of the visit of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

"Pakistan is desperately trying to push terrorists and smuggle arms and ammunition on this side of the border to fuel terrorism", the DGP said while interacting with media persons at Reasi town of Jammu province.

The DGP notedthat terrorists who were eliminated on April 22 at Sunjwan in Jammu were on a suicide mission.

"The killed terrorists had managed to sneak into this side of the border and had taken shelter in a house in Jammu", the DGP said but hastened to add that with the timely action of the security forces including Jammu and Kashmir Police a major suicidal attack was foiled in Jammu ahead of Prime Minister's visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Palli village of the Samba district of Jammu province on April 24.

Notably, two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit were killed in the Sunjwan area on April 22. The killed terrorists were on a mission to repeat Pulwama in Jammu.

Although an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lost his life in the pre-dawn terror attack, forces eliminated terrorists, who were planning a suicidal attack on the forces.

Forces on alert to foil any designs of terrorists

The DGP said that forces including Jammu and Kashmir are alert to foil any evil design of the terrorists devised from across the border.

He revealed that some launching pads and training camps of terrorists are operational on the other side of the border to push terrorists on this side.

"We have foiled most of the attempts to infiltrate terrorists or smuggle arms but still some terrorists managed to sneak into this side", the DGP said but asserted that the majority of the terrorists infiltrated from across the border have been neutralized in the hinterland.

Pak-based mentors trying to revive terrorism in Reasi

Recalling that Reasi was once a hotbed of terrorism but this district is now almost free from terrorists. He, however, said that some attempts were made to revive terrorism but the same was foiled by the help of security forces and locals.

Pointing toward the recent arrest of a hybrid terrorist, the DGP said that the arrested person was in touch with Pakistan-based terrorists through social media.

On Thursday, Reasi Police arrested a hybrid terrorist Zaffer Iqbal son of Karim Baksh, a resident of Bal Angralla tehsil Mahore.