Amid the rise in coronavirus cases, the winter is all set to strike the country. While India's tally has hit 6.76 million cases, which is clearly an alarming factor as the winter is arriving soon.

Having said that will the winter be more difficult to survive amid the pandemic? A report prepared by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) states that Delhi should prepare for a surge of 15,000 positive cases per day during the winter months.

The winter makes respiratory illnesses more severe: Reports

The winter months make respiratory illnesses more severe and patients from outside Delhi, who are likely to be "more serious", may come in "large numbers".

"It is recommended that Delhi should prepare for a daily surge of about 15,000 positive cases and make arrangements for inpatient admissions of patients and moderate and severe disease roughly amounting to 20 percent of this surge (sic)," according to the reports as stated by The Hindu.

As many as 2,324 healthcare workers in the city have been infected by COVID-19 and 75 of them have died, says the yet-to-be-made-public 'Revised Strategy for control of COVID-19 version 3.0'. It also suggests the death figure may be "under-reported".

The government is expected to come up with a revised strategy based on the report, which was prepared in consultation with an expert group headed by NITI Aayog member V.K Paul. Last month, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal had directed to prepare a revised plan to fight the virus.