Johnny Depp is getting all the supports from his former partners as he sues a media outlet who reportedly referred to him as a wife-beater after the allegations raised by Amber Heard surfaced online.

Two former partners of Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis, and Stranger Things star Winona Ryder have offered their support to the Fantastic Beasts movie star. Depp is suing New Group Newspapers over an April 2018 article that reportedly referred him as a "wife-beater." The article in question here contained allegations by Amber Heard who filed for divorce after requesting a domestic violence restraining order.

As per our several previous reports, Johnny Depp has always denied the allegations raised by Aquaman movie star. As per Associated Press, Depp's lawyers have argued that statements by Vanessa and Winona should be included as evidence in the actor's case.

"We've been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together," Paradis said as per the court documents show. "Through all these years, I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and nonviolent person and father." Paradis added that the 56-year-old Depp was "never violent or abusive."

After the statements were made, Depp's lawyer has now argued to include these as evidence, including Winona Ryder who stated that "I cannot wrap my head around [Heard's] accusations," while adding that Depp "was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me."

Johnny Depp's libel action was due to go to court in March but was apparently delayed by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. As per Deadline, the case will now be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice over three weeks starting from July 7, 2020. It also being reported that Depp intends to travel all the way to London from his home in France to provide all the evidence for the case.

Johnny Depp's relationship history:

Before meeting Winona Ryder, Johnny Depp was married to Lori Anne Allison for two years. He proposed to Winona in 1990 and even tattooed "WINONA FOREVER" on his right arm. He was then in a relationship with Kate Moss for a total of four years.

Depp began a relationship with Vanessa Paradis in 1998. The former couple shares two children — Lily-Rose Melody Depp and John "Jack" Christopher Depp III. After announcing their separation in 2012, Depp began dating actress Amber Heard.

As of now, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in the midst of an ugly court battle. The actor sued his ex-wife for US$50 million for demotion over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, which "depended on the central premise that Ms Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her."