Many Bollywood celebrities have expressed their outrage over the illegal capture of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by the Pakistani authorities. India has demanded a safe return of the pilot.

Celebs like Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhasker, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur and Taapsee Pannu have hoped and prayed for his safe return back to the country.

Thoughts and strength to #WingCommandarAbhinandan amd his familly....India stands tall and proud with you.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2019

Now this is why I feared in all this celebration. Now what ! https://t.co/E8lLdurr9h — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 27, 2019

We are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman #IAF gratitude from the daughter of a retired Indian Airforce officer @fbhutto for choosing humanity first & a way to peace? Dugga Dugga & God bless https://t.co/6ztsyV5Dss — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 27, 2019

यह असीम, निज सीमा जाने,

सागर भी तो यह पहचाने

ईस मिट्टी के पुतले मानव ने कभी न मानी हार,

तूफानों की ओर घुमा दो नाविक निज पतवार।

Salute the courage of #IAF officer #WingCommandorAbhinandan. दुनिया के हर कोने में बैठा भारतीय आपकी बहादुरी का क़ायल है और आपके साथ है।जय हिंद। ??? pic.twitter.com/LxDZSB6SoI — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 27, 2019

However, the scenario is not the same in Pakistan. Many Pakistani celebs have openly condemned India's counter-strike and some have even mocked India's strike alleging its fake. Mahira Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees, has said, "Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail.. Pakistan zindabad."

Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail.. Pakistan zindabad. https://t.co/sH0VGGAERC — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 26, 2019

Veena Malik, who gained prominence in the industry with her stint in Bigg Boss and an alleged link-up with Ashmit Patel, tweeted, "My Name is tree...And I'm not a Terrorist."

My Name is tree...And I'm not a Terrorist ???...!!!#Surgicalstrike2 — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 26, 2019

In India too, a few celebs have come out seeking peace. Gauahar Khan and Sandhya Mridul are a few of them. Sandhya Mridul tweeted, "To celebrate courage is one thing. To celebrate violence. Not." Gauahar Khan tweeted, "#India ❤️ ! May this world be a happy, peaceful, accepting place to be in !"