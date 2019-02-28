Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman
A photograph of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthamana, who is in Pakistan's custody, released by Pakistan's DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.:@OfficialDGISPR/Twitter

Many Bollywood celebrities have expressed their outrage over the illegal capture of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by the Pakistani authorities. India has demanded a safe return of the pilot. 

Celebs like Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhasker, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur and Taapsee Pannu have hoped and prayed for his safe return back to the country.

However, the scenario is not the same in Pakistan. Many Pakistani celebs have openly condemned India's counter-strike and some have even mocked India's strike alleging its fake. Mahira Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees, has said, "Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail.. Pakistan zindabad."

Veena Malik, who gained prominence in the industry with her stint in Bigg Boss and an alleged link-up with Ashmit Patel, tweeted, "My Name is tree...And I'm not a Terrorist."

In India too, a few celebs have come out seeking peace. Gauahar Khan and Sandhya Mridul are a few of them. Sandhya Mridul tweeted, "To celebrate courage is one thing. To celebrate violence. Not." Gauahar Khan tweeted, "#India ❤️ ! May this world be a happy, peaceful, accepting place to be in !"