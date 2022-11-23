Uorfi Javed never ceases to amaze fans with her bizarre DIY outfits. From bandages to rope, wires, mobile phones, cassette tape or flowers and many more, the actress has repeatedly unleashed her creative side and ditched clothes.

Yet again the actress made some jaws drop. And this time the actress covered her modesty with two wine glasses.

Urfi Javed avoids 'nip show' and covers her modesty with a wine glass [Watch]

On Tuesday afternoon the actress shared a video of herself looking as sensuous as ever. The actress hid her modesty with two wine glasses. Her hair and makeup were on point. She kept her hair Hollywood- style with a high bun, and she looked gorgeous with sleek flicks placed on the forehead, giving us high-end fashion vibes. The actress opted for a light burgundy shade of lipstick. Those red long nails were visible as she held those wine glasses, she goes oozes oomph in her semi-nude video.

Let's look at the times when internet sensation Urofi Javed dropped all clothes and covered her modesty with household objects.

Uorfi poses semi-nude and covers her modesty with real hands

Recently, Uorfi was posing topless with real hands placed on her assets.

The actress made heads turn when she ditched her clothes and covered her modesty with two mobile phones.

Last week, the actress opted for a rather creative outfit, she opted for two smartphones and turned them into a bralette form over a dark blue jacket with matching pants. Urfi captioned her video post: Fully Charged!!

Urfi shared a clip in which she posed semi-nude in a purple thong. However, the catch was there was someone else covering her modesty.

When Uorfi Javed covers her body with chaandi warq

Urfi Javed avoided covering her assets with flowers.

Uorfi Javed makes jaws drop as she makes an outfit using cassette tapes

Last month, Urfi shared a video on her Instagram where she made a breathtakingly DIY outfit using cassette tapes.

"You guys could have never guessed !!! Made a dress from reels of old cassettes! Reels dress for reels," she captioned the video.

Professional front

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4. The heated conversation between contestants Sakshi Dwivedi and Uorfi has already grabbed eyeballs.

Uorfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, she was then part of Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Uorfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.