Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer will take on Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Club on July 14. The Swiss legend defeated arch-rival Rafael Nadal to qualify for the final whereas Djoker defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the last four.

Preview and prediction

After having a shaky start to the tournament, the journey of the Swiss legend has been more or less smooth. In the quarter-final clash against Kei Nishikori, the 37-year-old had a major hiccup in the first set as the Japanese broke him once and won the set. But after the first set was over the audience experienced vintage Federer play as he won the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. The best of Federer came out in the match against arch-rival Rafael Nadal. After winning the hard-fought first set he was demolished in the second by the Spaniard. But the veteran player bounced back in the third set onwards and won the match 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. His backhand shots were perfect and he won most of the rallies with dominance. The Swiss legend also committed less number of unforced errors and did not let his opponent take an upper hand over him in the match. He is definitely the biggest contender to lift the trophy.

Novak Djokovic is enjoying the form of his life at the All England Club. He has lost just two sets in the whole tournament and has started every match slowly before pouncing onto the opponent. He faced a little bit of heat against Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz in his third-round fixture. In his semi-final match against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, he looked much more dominant of the two. He lost the second set but did not let his opponent stand a chance against him in the next two sets winning the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. He definitely has the upper hand over the ageing Federer and he is the current world number one also.

The match is going to be a hard-fought one and could lead to a five-set decider. Federer will want to win it by maximum four sets whereas the Joker will look forward to taking it to the fifth set as he knows that his older opponent will have problems.

Schedule, global TV listings, live streaming and where to watch in India

Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic contest is supposed to get underway at 3 PM local time and 6.30 PM IST.

