Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer will take on Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Club on July 14. The Swiss legend defeated arch-rival Rafael Nadal to qualify for the final whereas Djoker defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the last four.
Preview and prediction
After having a shaky start to the tournament, the journey of the Swiss legend has been more or less smooth. In the quarter-final clash against Kei Nishikori, the 37-year-old had a major hiccup in the first set as the Japanese broke him once and won the set. But after the first set was over the audience experienced vintage Federer play as he won the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. The best of Federer came out in the match against arch-rival Rafael Nadal. After winning the hard-fought first set he was demolished in the second by the Spaniard. But the veteran player bounced back in the third set onwards and won the match 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. His backhand shots were perfect and he won most of the rallies with dominance. The Swiss legend also committed less number of unforced errors and did not let his opponent take an upper hand over him in the match. He is definitely the biggest contender to lift the trophy.
Novak Djokovic is enjoying the form of his life at the All England Club. He has lost just two sets in the whole tournament and has started every match slowly before pouncing onto the opponent. He faced a little bit of heat against Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz in his third-round fixture. In his semi-final match against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, he looked much more dominant of the two. He lost the second set but did not let his opponent stand a chance against him in the next two sets winning the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. He definitely has the upper hand over the ageing Federer and he is the current world number one also.
The match is going to be a hard-fought one and could lead to a five-set decider. Federer will want to win it by maximum four sets whereas the Joker will look forward to taking it to the fifth set as he knows that his older opponent will have problems.
Schedule, global TV listings, live streaming and where to watch in India
Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic contest is supposed to get underway at 3 PM local time and 6.30 PM IST.
The matches will be telecasted in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD. Internet users can watch live streaming on Hotstar. The official global TV listings are below:
|BROADCASTER
|TERRITORY
|1TV (C-M-C Agency)
|NORTH MACEDONIA
|ARQ (NOVA/CET 21/TV MARKIZA)
|CZECH REPUBLIC & SLOVAKIA
|BBC
|ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, WALES, NORTHERN IRELAND
|beIN SPORTS
|EX: FRANCE, MONACO & FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES, NON EX: ANDORRA, MAURITIUS, MADAGASCAR, FRENCH SPEAKING SWITZERLAND
|beIN SPORTS
|ex: BAHRAIN, IRAN, IRAQ, LEBANON, OMAN, PALESTINE, QATAR, SAUDI ARABIA, SYRIA, UAE, YEMEN, ALGERIA, EGYPT, LIBYA, MOROCCO, TUNISIA
NON-EX: CHAD, DJIBOUTI, MAURITANIA, SOMALIA, SOUTH SUDAN, SUDAN
|BELARUS 5
|BELARUS
|CANAL PLUS AFRIQUE
|BENIN, BURKINA FASO, BURUNDI, CAMEROON, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, COMOROS, CONGO, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, EQUATORIAL GUINEA, GABON, GUINEA BISSAU, GUINEA CONAKRY, IVORY COAST, MALI, NIGER, RWANDA, SENEGAL, SEYCHELLES, TOGO, CHAD, DJIBOUTI, MADAGASCAR, MAURITANIA, MAURITIUS, ETHIOPIA
|CCTV5
|CHINA
|CTV/TSN
|CANADA
|CYTA
|CYPRUS
|EIRCOM
|IRELAND
|ESPN
|UNITED STATES
|ESPN LATAM & ESPN LOCAL CHANNELS
|SOUTH AMERICA - ARGENTINA, ANTARCTICA, BOLIVIA, CHILE, COLOMBIA, ECUADOR, PARAGUAY, PERU, VENEZUELA, URUGUAY,CARIBBEAN - MEXICO, BELIZE, COSTA RICA, EL SALVADOR, GUATEMALA, HONDURAS, NICARAGUA, PANAMA, BAHAMAS, BERMUDA, TURKS AND CAICOS, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, ST. VINCENT, ST BARTHELEMY, ST LUCIA. ST KITTS AND NEVIS, MONTSERRAT, MARTINIQUE, JAMAICA, HAITI, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, GUADELOUPE, GRENADA, DOMINICA, CAYMAN ISLANDS, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, BARBADOS, BONAIRE, CURACAO, FRENCH GUIANA, GUYANA, ST MAARTEN, SURINAME, ARUBA, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, ANGUILLA, ASCENSION ISLAND, FALKLAND ISLANDS
|EUROSPORT
|BELGIUM, NETHERLANDS, BALTICS, ALBANIA, BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA, CROATIA, KOSOVO, MACEDONIA, MONTENEGRO, SLOVENIA, SERBIA, BULGARIA, ROMANIA, HUNGARY, FINLAND, NORWAY, SWEDEN, MOLDOVA, ARMENIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, LATVIA, LITHUANIA, ESTONIA, ICELAND, TURKEY, AZERBAIJAN, GEORGIA, KAZAKHSTAN, KYRGYZSTAN, TAJIKISTAN, TURKMENISTAN AND UZBEKISTAN.
|FOX ASIA
|PAN-ASIA - BRUNEI, CAMBODIA, CHINA, EAST TIMOR, HONG KONG, GUAM, INDONESIA, LAOS, MACAU, MALAYSIA, MICRONESIA, MONGOLIA, MYANMAR, PAPAU NEW GUINEA, PHILIPPINES, SINGAPORE, SOUTH KOREA, NORTH KOREA, TAIWAN, THAILAND, VIETNAM
|FOX SPORTS
|AUSTRALIA
|GLOBOSAT
|BRAZIL
|GO MULTIPLUS
|MALTA
|HRT
|CROATIA
|JTBC
|KOREA
|KANAL 12
|ESTONIA
|MOVISTAR + / TELEFONICA
|ex. SPAIN non ex. ANDORRA
|NOS
|NETHERLANDS
|NHK
|JAPAN
|NOVA/FORTHNET
|GREECE
|POLSAT
|POLAND
|RTCG (FTA)
|MONTENEGRO
|RTRS (FTA)
|BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA
|RTS
|SERBIA
|RTSH
|ALBANIA
|SEVEN
|AUSTRALIA
|SKY DEUTSCHLAND
|ex GERMANY & AUSTRIA non ex LIECHENSTEIN, LUXEMBOURG, SOUTH TYROL
|SKY ITALIA
|ex ITALY, VATICAN CITY, SAN MARINO, non.ex SWITZELRAND
|SPORT TV
|PORTUGAL
|SPORT 5
|ISRAEL
|SPORTKLUB
|FORMER YUGO
|SPORT 24
|INFLIGHT
|SRG
|SWITZERLAND
|STAR INDIA
|INDIA, BANGLADESH, BHUTAN, NEPAL, PAKISTAN, SRI LANKA, MALDIVES
|SUPERSPORT
|SOUTH AFRICA, ANGOLA, BENIN, BOTSWANA, BURKINA FASO, BURUNDI, CAMEROON, CAPE VERDE, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, COMOROS, CONGO, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, EQUATORIAL GUINEA, ERITREA, ETHIOPIA, GABON, GAMBIA, GHANA, GUINEA, GUINEA-BISSAU, IVORY COAST, KENYA, LESOTHO, LIBERIA, MADAGASCAR, MALAWI, MALI, MAURITIUS, MAYOTTE, MOZAMBIQUE, NAMIBIA, NIGER, NIGERIA, REUNION, RWANDA, SAO TOME& PRONCIPE, SENEGAL, SIERRA LEONE, SEYCHELLES, SOCOTRA, ST HELENA & ASCENSION, SWAZILAND, TANZANIA, TOGO, UGANDA, ZAMBIA, ZIMBABWE, ZANZIBAR,
|TDM
|MACAU
|THE TENNIS CHANNEL
|UNITED STATES
|VTV Cab
|VIETNAM