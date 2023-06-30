Janhvi Kapoor was every bit of a vision as she attended the Animal Ball wearing a gorgeous Manish Malhotra gown. The Animal Ball hosted by King Charles III and Camilla marked the 20th anniversary of the wildlife conservation charity Elephant Family. Indian designers like - Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Anita Dongre were few more celebs invited to the event.

Janhvi's dramatic gown

Janhvi wore a gorgeous golden gown by Manish Malhotra for the event. "The animal ball wearing my favourite, with my favourite @manishmalhotra05," she wrote. The Dhadak actress made hearts skip with her golden, shimmer and shine outfit. The dramatic makeup added more oomph to her look. Soon after Janhvi shared the pictures, netizens were quick to praise her look.

Making social media go weak in the knees

Celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Orhan Awatramani and many others dropped fire and heart emojis on her pictures. Social media too went gaga. "Will you let me live," wrote one user. "Stunner," wrote another user. "Damn gorgeous," a social media user commented. "That's beauty," another social media user commented.

Janhvi on tag of looking 'vulgar'

Janhvi Kapoor is emerging as one of the biggest fashionista of the country. The diva loves flaunting her assets and is always a designer's delight. "For some reason, the gym is where people see me the most. Some days I just want to look comfortable and not care about if 'this is going to look vulgar' if the photo is taken at a certain angle. This irritates me. I don't care if someone thinks if it is pretty or hot, I care if someone thinks that I am looking vulgar. I don't think that any girl steps out with the intention of looking vulgar," the Kapoor girl had once said in an interview.