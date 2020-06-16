Eight years back, citing the Mayan calendar, many conspiracy theorists and apocalyptic believers predicted that the world will end on December 21, 2012. However, the day went uneventfully, and the earth still remains intact without any major global catastrophic events.

But now, a section of netizens and conspiracy theorists have started claiming that December 21 was a wrong apocalypse date, as the actual December 21, 2012, is on this Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Did we misinterpret the apocalypse date?

According to this bizarre apocalypse theory, problems in mathematical calculations had resulted in the wrong date prediction that happened in 2012.

"Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012. The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years," explained mathematician Paolo Tagaloguin on his Twitter page last week.

However, according to a report published in The Sun, the tweet is now deleted. But the news shared by the media outlet has gone viral, and it has made many believe that humanity is going to witness an apocalyptic event on Sunday.

Nibiru apocalypse theory

Most of these conspiracy theorists believe that the planet will face doomsday when Nibiru hits the earth in its complete fury. According to these doomsday mongers, Nibiru is a killer planet that has been lurking in the edges of the solar system for many years. These conspiracy theorists argue that this rogue space body is currently in its collision course, and once it hits the blue planet, catastrophe will be unleashed everywhere. These doomsday believers also outlandishly claim that governments are making use of the coronavirus outbreak to hide facts surrounding the real terror that awaits the earth.

However, NASA has several times revealed that Nibiru is an internet hoax. According to the United States space agency, Nibiru could have been easily visible to the naked eye if such a space body is real.