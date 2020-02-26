Conspiracy theorists and doomsday mongers strongly believe that Nibiru, a hypothetical planet, also known as Planet X will hit earth one day, and will cause massive devastation. These conspiracy theorists argue that Nibiru has been lurking in the edges of the solar system for hundreds of thousands of years, and currently this doomsday planet is in its collision course towards the earth.

Mysterious space body spotted next to the Sun

Adding up the heat to these outlandish theories, Mavi777, a popular YouTube conspiracy theory channel has now uploaded an eerie video that shows a mysterious planet-like body next to the sun during the early hours of the day. The YouTube channel claims that this video was shot on February 15, 2020, from Trenton, NJ.

The video uploaded by Mavi777 has now gone viral on the internet, and conspiracy theorists have bizarrely started claiming that the arrival of Nibiru is an indication of an impending doomsday. They believe that the arrival of Nibiru is actually the fulfilment of Biblical prophecies, and the world will soon going to witness a seven-year tribulation period where we will witness a rise in natural disasters like earthquakes, giant tsunamis, thunderstorms, and volcanic eruptions.

Is Nibiru real?

Even though the internet is loaded with conspiracy theories surrounding Nibiru and a possible doomsday, NASA has confirmed that this mythical planet is nothing but an internet hoax. As per the United States space agency, If Nibiru is real and is approaching the earth, then it would have been already visible to the naked eyes.

Skeptics have also dismissed the video uploaded by Mavi777. They argue that the planet-like object spotted near to the sun is nothing but lens flare.

However, a section of space scientists still believes that this hypothetical Planet Nine alias Planet X could be hiding somewhere on the edges of the solar system. Michael Brown, a Caltech professor recently revealed that scientists are not too far away from discovering this mysterious space body. He also suggested that the weird behaviour of objects in the Kuiper belt could be the result of the gravitational force exerted by this giant planet.