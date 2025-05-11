Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan and continuous cross-border firing, US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that both countries had mutually agreed to halt all military actions by land, air, and sea with immediate effect. However, just hours later, Pakistan violated the agreement by launching drone attacks on Indian cities.

The blame game quickly escalated, with both nations accusing each other of breaching the ceasefire. In a late-night address, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan had "won the war against India," while also alleging that India had brutally attacked their military. Although the Prime Minister did not directly mention any ceasefire violation, Pakistani officials issued a statement claiming that India had broken the peace pact, furhter peddling a misinformation campaign against India.

On Sunday morning, President Trump praised the ceasefire after four days of intense aggression, warning that the conflict could have resulted in the deaths of millions. He expressed his intention to boost trade with both countries and reiterated his commitment to helping resolve the Kashmir issue.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, following Pakistan's ceasefire violation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other senior officials to discuss the next course of action.

Later that evening, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the nation following reports of multiple drone sightings and interceptions in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat.

Speaking around 11:20 pm, Misri confirmed that the Indian armed forces were responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

"Over the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding reached earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the agreement made earlier today. The armed forces are responding adequately and appropriately to these violations, and we take them very, very seriously," he told reporters.

He urged Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address the violations and to act with "seriousness and responsibility."

"The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been instructed to respond firmly to any further violations along the International Border and the Line of Control," Misri added.