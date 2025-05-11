Just three hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan, the agreement was violated by Pakistan. Explosions were heard in Srinagar shortly after, followed by reports of loud blasts in Jammu, Udhampur, Gujarat's Kutch region, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Pakistan violates ceasefire: Drone attack on Jammu, Srinagar; Barmer on alert

Indian authorities quickly reimposed blackouts in several parts of Punjab after drones were spotted over parts of the state, as well as over Gujarat.

Several video clips circulating online captured the sounds of loud explosions, followed by the activation of air raid sirens and immediate blackouts, particularly in Srinagar. Social media posts from affected cities showed widespread darkness. Authorities have since begun lifting blackouts in some regions.

Indian Army's White Knight Corps tweets, "On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. Sentry sustained a minor injury. Search operations are underway to… https://t.co/8lUcM3RaKw pic.twitter.com/oC0ln4ohGl — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

What's next for India? Will India strike back?

The Indian government has officially confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire and has announced that the Indian Army will retaliate forcefully to protect its citizens. In response, Indian forces have shot down multiple Pakistani drones and destroyed several military posts.

According to defence officials, Indian air defence systems successfully engaged and destroyed several drones near Amritsar, close to the Pakistan border. The Indian retaliation inflicted significant damage, including the destruction of a suspected terrorist launchpad.

#WATCH | Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "The Armed Forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the borders along the international border as well as the… pic.twitter.com/35qhh0AFWU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Condemning Pakistan's drone aggression as "unacceptable," the Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to countering every hostile act and defeating any threat posed by the enemy.

Armed forces given instructions to deal strongly with Pakistan's violations, says MEA

At a press conference following the ceasefire breach, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, "We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and handle the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil and have been given strict instructions to respond forcefully to any further border violations along the International Border and the LoC."

12 Pakistan air bases destroyed, many of their jets shot down by the Indian Army… hundreds of terrorists killed deep inside Pakistan territory.



Yet this man, with zero iota of shame, Shehbaz Sharif, says we have won against India. ?? pic.twitter.com/qoI7u7NKYY — BALA (@erbmjha) May 10, 2025

Hours after breaching the ceasefire deal, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif addressed his nation

On Saturday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a press conference in which he extended his gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump, social media users, the citizens of Pakistan, and international allies, including China and Turkey, for their support regarding the recent ceasefire agreement.

However, Sharif didn't mention anything about Pakistan's violations of the ceasefire deal with India.

Pakistan accuses India in another propaganda

Pakistan has released an official statement accusing India of violating the recently agreed-upon ceasefire, continuing its propaganda. The statement alleges that Indian forces initiated actions along the Line of Control (LoC).

BREAKING: Pakistan issues statement over Ceasefire violation at LoC; Says, "violations being committed by India.." & "troops on ground should also exercise restraint.”



Full statement

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

(Office of the Spokesperson)



Responding to media queries regarding… — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 10, 2025

Pakistan puppet PM Shehbaz Sharif declares victory in fight against India, says



"Our Attack destroyed Enemy's Air Bases, & Ammunition. Their Rafale were shot down by us. We have Won" pic.twitter.com/EXzWVwRtqR — Megh Updates ?™ (@MeghUpdates) May 10, 2025

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif now addresses the nation pic.twitter.com/mGzb5uj97Y — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 10, 2025

India vs Pakistan ceasefire deal was confirmed by Trump

Meanwhile, on May 10, at 3:15 PM, India officially confirmed that it had engaged in direct communication with Pakistan and agreed to halt all military actions by land, air, and sea. In a press conference, Indian officials detailed that the decision was made following a phone conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations. During the call, both sides agreed to re-establish the ceasefire across all sectors.

Watch | Special Briefing on Operation Sindoor | May 10, 2025 | ??



https://t.co/yvH0UOLqBo — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 10, 2025

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks US President Donald Trump for arranging peace

Pak's Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, "We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability."

He further added, "We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions to peace in South Asia. Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability."

In fact, the air strikes by Pakistan came minutes after their prime minister posted his comments on social media.