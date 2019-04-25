Tara Sutaria, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2), is in awe of Kangana Ranaut's success and considers her a role model.

Tara reportedly praised Kangana for becoming one of the leading Bollywood actresses without any backup as such. The young actress even confessed that she considers Kangana as her role model.

While there is no doubt Kangana rose to fame solely on the basis of her talent, Tara openly praising her at a time when she has been publicly insulting Karan Johar is rather interesting.

Kangana and KJo's rivalry is not a new thing anymore, but lately, the Manikarnika actress has been much vocal on a lot of issues, and in the process had slammed not just Karan but some other industry biggies as well.

Kangana had in fact attacked Karan just a month ago while speaking at India Today Conclave. On asked about not being mentioned among the top actresses on Koffee with Karan show, Kangana slammed him saying, "I really feel I stand out. When you talk about actresses, here is a three-time National Awards-winning actress. The Mr Johars of the world try to present a list of people whose acting abilities are questionable. It's brain-feeding of another magnitude."

She did not stop there and further ridiculed him for allegedly calling her "jobless" on IIFA stage. "Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage and said that I am jobless and I am looking for jobs from him or something like that. I mean, look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean, really? He really called me jobless on some platform? I think some people need a dose of chyavanprash," she had said at the event.

In such a situation, Tara, who is making her debut under Karan's production house, openly praising Kangana might not be well received by the film-maker.