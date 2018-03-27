The second season of Neha Dhupia's popular chat show, BFFs with Vogue came to an end with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's appearance.

The couple grabbed headlines for discussing about who's boring in the relationship, which is their favorite position in bed and Shahid's exes. Now according to reports, Shahid has spilled some beans in the section of the talk show 'Say It Or Strip It'. The Padmaavat actor was asked to name one actor who needs to spend more time on readings rather than fittings. Shahid playing smart, and not taking any names said: "I have worked with actresses who I feel worry more about the costumes than their character, and I'm happy that it's changing now."

To this Neha Dhupia immediately said: "Yeh Mausam hai joote utaarne ka."

For those unaware, Shahid Kapoor had worked with Sonam in war-drama Mausam, directed by later's father Pankaj Kapur. Looks like Shahid just took a dig at Bollywood's fashion icon Sonam Kapoor with that statement. Sonam is known for not taking things lying down, and whether she will react to Kapoor's sly dig or not, only time will say.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor. He came back to Mumbai owing to his illness. "Shahid started spitting blood. Though many thought it was just a viral infection, doctors, who checked him said that because of the intensity of the scream, some blood vessel was affected," a source told DNA.

"Shahid plans to be back to the set in a day or two. He will finish his schedule and then return home towards the month-end," the source added.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in her sister's film Veere Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, and Sumeet Vyas.