Virat Kohli was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah as Team India celebrated their big win at Wankhede stadium. Virat couldn't stop raving about Bumrah's bowling abilities and how he managed to bring the team back into the game again and again. Not just this, the former Indian skipper also said that he would readily sign the petition to declare Boom Boom as the 'national treasure' or 'eighth wonder of the world'.

Virat ready to sign petition

On being asked he would sign the petition that has been going around seeking Bumrah to be declared as the 'eighth wonder' or 'national treasure', Virat was quick to respond. "I'll sign a petition for Jasprit Bumrah to be the eighth wonder of the world right now. He is once-in-a-generation bowler."

"Once in a generation"

"Let him decide what he wants to do with his schedule. We want him to play as long as possible. He's a once in a generation bowler and we're so glad he plays for us," Virat further added. "I am sure like, everyone in this stadium, we also felt that – man, is it going to slip away? What I want everyone do is – applaud a guy, who brought us back in the tournament again, and again, and again," Kohli further added.

While Kohli couldn't stop raving about Bumrah, Rohit Sharma went gushing over Hardik Pandya. "I was standing at long on Surya was at long off. And obviously, Hardik was bowling that crucial over for us. Hats off to him. No matter how many runs you need, there is almost always pressure to bowl that over. Hats off to him," he said at Wankhede.

Rohit added that it is the entire squad and the support staff that helped them clinch the coveted T20 World Cup trophy. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja; all announced their retirement from the T20 format after the WC win.