Will run more parcel trains for Kashmir Apple growers if needed: Indian Railways

The Central government on Thursday said it will run more parcel trains if further demand is received from Kashmir apple growers, as it announced the introduction of the first such parcel train between the Valley and Delhi from September 13.

The Ministry of Railways said in a statement that it has provided two Parcel Van (LVPH coaches) for the transportation of apples.

"These parcel vans will be loaded today, and each will carry 23 metric tonnes (MT) of apples. Indian Railways is ready to provide additional parcel vans if demand is received," it added.

Considering the requirement of fruit growers from the Kashmir Valley to send their produce to major markets in Delhi, Indian Railways has taken this proactive action.

According to the official statement, the Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway and Divisional Railway Manager of Jammu Division are in constant touch with state authorities, the horticulture department, fruit growers' associations, and traders.

"As the major apple season begins, Indian Railways is introducing a daily time-tabled parcel train between Badgam (in Kashmir Valley) and Adarsh Nagar (in New Delhi) from September 13. This train will provide flexibility to individual traders and fruit growers to book one parcel van online through the portal," said the ministry.

The train with eight parcel vans will originate from Badgam Railway Station (BDGM) at 6.15 a.m. and reach Adarsh Nagar Railway Station (ANDI) at 5.00 a.m. the next day, "which is a very suitable time for apples to arrive at the Delhi market early in the morning".

The Indian Railways is also providing the facility to attach parcel vans at intermediate stations.

"We are ready to run more such trains if further demand is received," it added.

On August 9, the first freight train carrying 21 wagons of cement successfully reached the Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the region to the national freight network.

This development will accelerate infrastructure projects across Kashmir and reduce costs for citizens living in the Kashmir Valley. It underscores Indian Railways' commitment to boosting economic growth in the region, said the government.

The freight service is now operational on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year.

Earlier in the day, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the introduction of a parcel train from Budgam in Kashmir to Adarsh Nagar railway station in Delhi.

He said on X, "Empowering Kashmir's apple growers. With the Jammu-Srinagar line operational, the Kashmir valley has better connectivity. Railways is introducing a daily time-tabled parcel train from Badgam in the Kashmir Valley to Adarsh Nagar station in Delhi starting 13th September 2025. Loading of 2 parcel vans carrying apples from Badgam to Delhi is beginning today."