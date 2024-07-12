Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the party will review where it faltered in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, rectify the mistakes, and prepare to face the BJP-JD-S alliance in the coming days.

His comment came while responding to media questions at the state party headquarters here.

Asked about the AICC Fact-Finding Committee meeting, he said: "From having just one seat in the Lok Sabha, we have now won nine constituencies. We expected to win 14-15 seats, but it did not happen. The AICC committee will review where we went wrong today. This process is being carried out not only in Karnataka but across the country. I will also send reports from four divisions. Along with the Chief Minister and our leaders, I will discuss and review the findings."

"We fielded the best candidates in this Lok Sabha election. All elections were conducted together. However, we need to identify which factors changed people's minds. We had already predicted that the BJP-JD-S alliance would be effective. We know they will remain united in the future as well. Let them stay united. We will prepare accordingly to counter them, he added.

Later, while participating in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected member Basanagouda Badarli, who was elected to the Legislative Council seat vacated by BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, Shivakumar called on party workers and leaders to set aside differences and work for the upcoming 2028 Assembly Elections.

"We have discussed and put a lot of pressure, under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, to give this position to Badarli, who has worked for the party for many years. He should become a great asset to the party. I appeal to all workers to coordinate and set aside any local differences and focus on the goal of the 2028 elections. We all need to work together to win more seats than we have now. The number of seats we win will determine your future and the party's future. Everyone should work in unity for the 2028 elections," he underlined.

With inputs from IANS