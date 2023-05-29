On Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence that the party would replicate its success in Karnataka during the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections this year, aiming to secure 150 seats.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly comprises 230 members, while 33 constituencies are reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled castes and 45 are reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes as the state has huge tribal population.

His remarks followed a meeting on Madhya Pradesh chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Attendees included Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, Arun Yadav, J.P. Agarwal, and several others.

Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi stated, "We had a detailed and extensive discussion on Madhya Pradesh with party leaders. Based on our assessment, just as we won 135 seats in Karnataka, we are confident of winning 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. We will replicate our success in Karnataka and secure 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh."

Meanwhile, J.P. Agarwal, who is in charge of Madhya Pradesh, emphasized that all the leaders had unanimously decided to contest the assembly polls together.

He mentioned that the leaders had engaged in comprehensive discussions with party members regarding election preparedness to defeat the ruling BJP in the state.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath added that the party would announce several schemes similar to those implemented in Karnataka, and they have already commenced the process of declaring such schemes.

The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to take place later this year.

