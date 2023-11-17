It's official! Ranveer Singh will take the Don series forward, replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. Now, the latest buzz is that director Farhan Akhtar has approached Priyanka Chopra to reprise her role as Roma Bhagat, also known as Junglee Billi. Priyanka and Farhan were supposed to unite for Jee Le Zaara however the project couldn't kick off due to a schedule clash.

It now looks like Farhan is investing all his time in Don 3. According to sources, the team of Don 3 has already met Priyanka in India while she was here for the Diwali bash. Since the actress shares a great bond with the Don director, it looks like things will fall into place. The Don 3 team is waiting for the green signal from the actress to kickstart the project.

And, interestingly, with Shah Rukh no longer associated with the project, Priyanka's comeback might become a reality. For the unreserved, Bollywood superstar SRK had multiple linkup rumours with his Don Costar Priyanka. The duo made headlines for their growing closeness, casual outings and secret dates. Reportedly, SRK's wife Gauri had to intervene and warned the star against working with Priyanka again. Some reports also alleged that Gauri along with Karan Johar influenced the industry to boycott the actress completely. The Don actress then shifted her base to Hollywood and the rest is history.

But the controversy doesn't end there. Recently during the promotions of her web series Citadel, a reporter quoted SRK saying, "Why should I go to Hollywood, I am comfortable here." To this Priyanka replied, "Comfortable is boring for me, I am not cocky." Moreover, while appearing in Laura Brown's video series Dirty Laundy, Priyanka revealed that her brown jacket belonged to her ex. Eagle-eyed fans soon spotted that the jacket resembled the one SRK wore in the past.