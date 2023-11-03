Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are Bollywood's one of the most loved couple. However, time and again, rumours about their troubled marriage life surface on social media. Of late, there are reports of an alleged spat between Aishwarya and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. And to add on the fuel, the Bachchans were absent from Ash's 50th birthday celebrations. The former Miss Universe celebrated her birthday with her mother and daughter Aaradhaya.

The news has now rekindled the divorce rumours once again. Coincidentally, Abhishek's birthday message for Ash also received criticism from netizens for the dry wish. In the caption, the actor just wrote 'Happy Birthday!' followed by a red heart and evil emoji. Immediately, netizens were not too pleased and called it a 'dry' birthday wish. Some reports even claim that Ash has been living separately with her daughter due to differences with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shwetha.

Interestingly, Aaradhya Bachchan's speech for her mom from the event is the latest talk of the town. Talking about her mother's charity works, she said, "I think what she is doing is truly important and truly wonderful. It's truly enriching and fulfilling. It's helping the world, it's helping everyone around us, helping people. And I just want to say that what you are doing is truly incredible." Netizens can't stop praising Aardhya for her confidence and eloquent speech and praised Aishwarya for her upbringing.