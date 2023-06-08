Tinsel town is abuzz with stories and various adaptions of Ramayana. In the past, Tv shows were based on the story of Ram- Sita- Raavan and the learnings. And now Adipurush, which is based on Ramayana is slated to release two weeks from now.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to play Ram- Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Just two weeks before the release of Prabha- Kriti Sanon- Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, it has been reported that Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt roped in to play Ram- Sita, Yash to essay the role of Lankesh Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Ramayana will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles as Ram and Sita respectively. The actors had been visiting the DNEG office for quite some time. Reports also suggest that the makers have approached KGF actor Yash to play the antagonist Raavan in the upcoming movie.

Reportedly, the official announcement of Ramayana is expected in Diwali. "Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect," a source told Pinkvilla.

On Wednesday, Alia was seen visiting Nitesh Kumar's Kumar, dressed in pink traditional attire, Alia looked beautiful.

Earlier it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will portray the role of Sita and Hrithik Roshan might play Raavan.

Netizens unhappy

While fans of Ranbir and Alia are very happy about the reports, netizens quizzed how Sai Pallavi was replaced with Alia Bhatt within days.

A netizen tweeted, "They went from Sai Pallavi to Alia Bhatt in less than an hour."

Another Twitter user wrote, "What happened to Sai Pallavi?"

Another wrote, "Saii Pallavi was a good choice.."

Some even objected that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia played Ram and Sita.

A user mentioned, " #BEEF guy #RanbirKapoor is playing as #JaiShriRam in #Ramayana..#Sita is played by the biggest nepo kid #AliaBhatt this combo itself a disaster and get ready for another laser show and disaster show like #brahmastra. #Adipurush Now respect for #Prabhas is increased."

The fourth one mentioned, "Islamic _British Actress Alia Bhatt To Potry Hindu Goddess #Sita Mata 's Role In #NitishKumar 's #Ramayana Alonge With Her Husband #RanbirKapoor aka Big Beef Guy Power Of Money & Power & Connections #AliaBhatt #AdipurushOnJune16th."

Another Twitter user mentioned, "Sai Pallavi best thhi But Alia is also good and Ranbir Kapoor is the best choice for Ram ❤️ I'm too excited for this ramayan and yeah Prabhash is not looking like Ram although I like him but truth is truth ✨"

"Same story 2 baar, Will people watch it after Adipurush?", mentioned a user.