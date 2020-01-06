The Congress in Delhi has announced that if voted to power in Delhi, the party will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NRC) in the region.

Ajay Maken, Delhi Congress manifesto committee chairman, tweeted, "Congress big announcement about CAA, NPR and NRC - will not apply in Delhi if they come to power."

The party has also demanded one-day special Delhi Assembly session to clear the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) stand over the CAA.

What does the CAA say?

The CAA seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.

Highlights of the Citizenship Amendment Act