'Will not bore you in one role': Sudhanshu Pandey aka 'Vanraj' quits 'Anupamaa'; fans say 'End the show'

Popular actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who essays the role of Vanraj Shah in the family drama 'Anupamaa' has quit the show.

The show has gained immense popularity and is one of the most loved shows.

Sudhanshu's shocking revelation didn't sit well with the fans.

Taking to Instagram, Sudhanshu says in the video, "Mai pichle chaar saal se roj pahuch raha hun apke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon."

(For the last four years, I have been coming to your house every day through a daily soap, playing a character for which I have got a lot of love and resentment, but that resentment is also love in a way. If you had not been angry after seeing my character, I would have felt that I was not able to play it properly.)

Sudhanshu Sir, You have been fab in portraying Vanraj Shah in #Anupamaa show. We will miss ur version of Vanraj Shah is Back. All the Best for your New Beginnings and future endeavours.

Take Care @sudhanshu1974 Sir and also your family?frm #MaAn FD?#VanrajShah #SudhanshuPandey pic.twitter.com/ncws296SH2 — Enjoy_Life_Peace_Gratitude (@EnjoyLife_Peace) August 28, 2024

"I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of 'Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se mai show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko," he shared.

He further said: "I am not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in the show 'Anupamaa'. I am thankful for all the love, respect, and support. I apologise for taking this sudden decision. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works."

"I will play various new characters, and will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in the future," ended Sudhanshu.

Fans requested Sudhanshu to stay in the show but his decision is final.

A user mentioned, "You will be deeply missed because I loved Vanraj Shah, the character whom you brought into life. It's so sad to see you leave."

Another mentioned, "Vanraj Shah was such a stellar character and you played him brilliantly. one of the few characters on tv I loved to hate. Such a pleasure to see your brilliant acting on Anupamaa and sad to see you go. No doubt the show will not be the same without you. All the best in everything you do."

The third one said, "Ohhh nooSir we can't even think of Vanraj Shah without you, Sudhanshu Pandey is Vanraj Shah and Vanraj Shah is SUDHANSHU PANDEY, you own that character like a boss and no one can even come close when it's about portraying the character as complex as Vanraj Shah, Plzz sir rethink of your decision Started watching the show just coz of you and cannot forget the show touched the iconic 4.0 TRP under you and Rupali mam, Anuj's character wasn't even introduce then so you can understand you've achieved something big for yourself and for your fans, Only you can give justice to Vanraj from your fiery Acting, Good base voice and Angry looks but whatever I'll say I know you left the show and the void will always be thereLove you Sudhanshu sir.."

Several reports claim that Sudhanshu has been thrown out of the show.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles.