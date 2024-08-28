Earlier this week, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged. The couple will soon be tying the knot. Days after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement a video has gone viral that claims to be Naga Chaitanya's baraat.

On Monday, a video of Naga Chaitanya dressed as a groom was circulated online. The clip was primarily of Naga Chaitanya's baarat.

Netizens were quick to come to the conclusion that it was Naga Chaitanya's marriage video. Fans were in shock as they wondered when Naga Chaitanya got married.

Fact Check: False Naga Chaitanya's baraat

To clarify, the viral video is not Naga Chaitanya's baraat; rather, it was a clip of him attending an event in Hyderabad.

Yesterday, Naga Chaitanya attended an event at Hyderabad's Tasva. The actor was seen promoting men's bridal wear and the video is a part of the promotion.

In the video, he was seated in a car, dressed in traditional wear. He wore a beige sherwani paired with a brown dupatta. Chaitanya's entry resembled that of a groom's baraat, which led to the misunderstanding. In the video, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani was seated in the front next to the driver.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed Naga and were of the view that he should be ashamed

A user wrote, " I mean seriously? What is he so happy for even at the second time."

Another mentioned, "Showoff how are we concerned if he marries on land or Arabian sea."

The third one mentioned, "He is going to make the biggest mistake of life."

The fourth one wrote, "Pls remind him it's his 2nd time."

Naga and Sobhita's engagement

The duo got engaged at Hyderabad. Superstar Nagarjuna, father of the groom-to-be, took to social media to share the first pictures and welcome Sobhita Dhulipala to the family.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorced in 2021

Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 ,in 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.