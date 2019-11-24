Taapsee Pannu, who is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry currently, had started her career with films down south. She made her Telugu debut with Jhummandi Naadam and Tamil debut with Aadukalam.

She received a National Award for her performance in Aadukalam, directed by Vetri Maaran. But as Taapsee's popularity grew, she became busier with her career in Bollywood and was seen in fewer southern films.

During her recent interaction at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019, which was held in Goa, the actress said that she will never quit working in south films. She added that she never used the south as a stepping stone for Bollywood.

Taapsee said, "I have gratitude for south film industry. At no point I wanted it to look like I used it as a stepping stone to reach Bollywood. I learnt my basics there. They taught me how to act and how to face the camera. I have learnt the language too. It will be stupid if I give up the market in south. I will definitely continue to work in south."

Taapsee was recently seen in Game Over, which was directed by Ashwin Saravanan. This film was made in Telugu and Tamil and also released in Hindi. In Bollywood, she is basking in the success of films Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh.

Taapsee is presently shooting for Jayam Ravi's next film in Tamil and is going through a couple of other scripts too. Taapsee spoke about how she was called the unlucky charm in the south. She said, "I was called so because three-four films of mine didn't do well at the box office. I was the typical heroine who was doing three-four songs in the films and a few scenes but not important roles."