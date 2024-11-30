Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer Pushpa 2 is releasing on December 5, 2024. The lead pair are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. So far, they have prompted the film in Patna, Kerala, Mumbai and many more cities. On Friday, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were in Mumbai to promote Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun and Rashmika were twinning in shades of black. From dancing to mouthing dialogues Allu Arjun enthralled the audiences with his charisma.

'Will never do a Hindi film': Allu Arjun's shocking revelations ahead of Pushpa 2 release

Telugu star Allu Arjun won a National Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. At the Mumbai event, he also spoke about winning a national award, he said, "It was my absolute honour. I can tell everybody that before Pushpa 1, I told Sukumar Garu that I really wanted to try for the Best Actor award. I want to take this to the next level and maybe we can try for the National Award."

"He (Sukumar) promised me that he would do his best to see that happen. He said, 'We will make the film where everybody feels that it deserves the National Award for your performance.' It is most special because, in the last 69 years, no Telugu actor has won the National Award. That was in my heart. It is going to be a remarkable achievement in my life. It happened only because of one man, Sukumar Garu."

Speaking about friendship with music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), Allu Arjun shared a nostalgic anecdote, he said, "We both come from Chennai. I used to tell him it is very difficult for me to do a Hindi film, but as a music director, it is easy for him. He would respond, 'No, and why don't you do a Hindi film and along with you, I will also do a Hindi film.' I said I would never do a Hindi film because at that time it was extremely hard to do a Hindi film."

Arjun remarked, "Doing a Hindi film was such a huge thing. From that mindset to this stage, where we both won National Awards and gave a national superhit album, is the most precious thing ever to happen for us."

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Fahadh Faasil as the primary antagonist.