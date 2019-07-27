Is Andy Serkis going to helm the sequel of Tom Hardy's Venom? Well, there is a possibility for that as the actor/director was spotted going for a meeting at Sony Pictures. As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, the actor-turned-director might be considered to play as the director for the sequel to Tom Hardy's 2018 hit, Venom.

Venom was directed by Ruben Fleischer however, the filmmaker will not be returning to helm the sequel. It's weird, considering how Fleischer had quoted that he will return to helm the sequel if one does happen. The report stated that Serkis flew to Los Angeles to meet the Sony officials, earlier this week. Sony is apparently being very careful about who they choose to give the responsibility to direct the sequel as it would be a follow up to a movie that brought them a whopping $856 million at the overseas box office. The studio wants to commence shooting the project in November so perhaps they have some time before they can get going with it.

Andy Serkis could be a good option to weigh in as the filmmaker has managed to carve a niche for himself. In fact, just last year, the director brought together a live-action of Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. With a plethora of strong star cast, the film made its way on Netflix, which was well received. The script of Venom 2 is being penned down by Kelly Marcel. Although Sony did not comment on the same. Despite the mixed reviews that Venom received in 2018, the film did manage to rake in a good amount at the box office. In fact, Venom also received an accolade at the Golden Globe for the best-animated film.

From what we understand, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams, who played pivotal roles in Venom, will be returning for the sequel. The sequel will be produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal. We are trying to find out who else is in the mix and is being considered by Sony to helm the sequel.