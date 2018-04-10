Andy Serkis Mowgli will explore darker themes than Disneys The Jungle Book

Performance-capture pioneer Andy Serkis shared some interesting information during an interview with Newsweek, about his adaptation of The Jungle Book, titled Mowgli. Serkis, who plays Baloo and directed the film, emphasized that Mowgli is darker in tone and follows a psychologically complex journey of young Mowgli growing up and searching for his identity. The PG-13 rated movie is set to hit theaters on October 19, 2018 .