Motorola has a simple way of naming its One range of devices. Motorola One Power has a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 636 processor, and the upcoming Moto One Vision is allegedly going to have a 25MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual rear camera setup, which will house a 48MP sensor with f/2.17 aperture and optical image stabilisation and a 5MP secondary camera.

The oddity here is, unlike the other phones in the One range which used Snapdragon 600-series processors. Motorola One Vision will feature Samsung's Exynos 9609, according to rumours. The Exynos 9609 has the same architecture, but a slightly lower 2.2GHz clock speed than Samsung Exynos 7-series' highest-tiered 2.3 GHz Exynos 9610.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture, posted the specifications of the phone today. The phone will have a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2520x1080, making Motorola the second company (after Sony) to create a phone with a display having a true aspect ratio of 21:9.

The camera is the main attraction of the phone, with support for Long Exposure and Video 3D HDR and a photography-centric processor to boot. It will be able to shoot videos in 4K and a special movie-style mode. Other details include a fingerprint sensor at the back, a 3,500mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi AC, dual SIM support and NFC.

The phone is set to launch on 15 May in Brazil and will be available in Europe on 16 May at a price of €299 (approx. Rs. 23,500) in two colours – blue and bronze.