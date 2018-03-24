You may see actor Kim Ji-hoon grooving to the beats of K-pop sensation BTS's hit song DNA a few months from now. Yes, it may happen if his upcoming MBC weekend drama The Rich Son (also known as Rich Family's Son) gets a good rating.

The 36-year-old South Korean actor assured at the press event of The Rich Son that he would cover a BTS (Bangtan Boys) dance if his upcoming television series gets audience rating of 40 percent.

"People who remembered me covering an EXO dance requested this. If ratings surpass 40 percent I will cover a BTS dance. I think 'DNA' would be good," Kim Ji-hoon was quoted as saying by Naver TV (in Korean) when asked if he would make any rating promise.

Kim Ji-hoon made a similar promise in the past and fulfilled it. He promised during the press event of Jang Bori Is Here in 2014 that he would dance to EXO's Growl if his serial got a 30 percent viewership rating, and he did after the series achieved the rating target.

The actor had fulfilled his promise in the past, so his fans will expect him to dance to BTS's DNA from the album Love Yourself: Her if The Rich Son gets 40 percent audience rating. DNA debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at 85 and peaked at number 67.

The Rich Son series will be screened every Sunday on MBC starting March 25. It will conclude in September.

The series has Kim Ji-hoon, Kim Ju-hyeon, Lee Kyu-han, and Hong Soo-hyun in the lead roles.