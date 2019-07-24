Erica Fernandes has emerged as one of the most sought after actresses of the telly world in recent times. While the actress enjoys a massive fan following, her fanbase multiplied two-fold after she played Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Her striking chemistry with lead actor Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu is another factor for the show being loved by millions.

Although Erica has a hectic work schedule, she recently managed to take some time out to shoot for another show. Yes, Erica will soon be seen in Colors' show Khatra Khatra Khatra with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Erica shot for the show on July 24 and will be seen performing fun tasks on the show, PinkVilla reported. She is one among the many celebrities who have appeared on Khatra Khatra Khatra.

The gorgeous actress must have been paid a whopping amount to appear on Khatra Khatra Khatra given that Erica's show runs on a rival channel.

Earlier, Parth had participated in Colors Kitchen Champions and was rumoured to be the highest-paid celebrity contestant to appear on the show. Besides his crazy fan following, it was said that one of the primary reasons for the fat paycheque was apparently because Parth's show airs on a rival channel.

Meanwhile, angry fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are blasting the makers for not uniting Prerna and Anurag. As per the recent development on the show, Prerna married Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover), ditching her love Anurag.

Such is the craze for Anurag and Prerna that fans started trending #WeWantAnuPreOnly on social media despite knowing that Mr Bajaj's entry will change the equation between Anurag-Prerna.