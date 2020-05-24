Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been approached to play the female lead opposite Gopichand in her mentor Teja's next film Alivelu Venkataramana, but her remuneration has become a problem.

Kajal Aggarwal, who was born and brought up in a Punjabi Hindu family settled in Bombay, made her acting debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004. Director Teja introduced her to Tollywood through his 2007 directorial venture Lakshmi Kalyanam. The two worked together again in films like Sita and Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Sita. They are set to reunite again for another project.

The buzz in the film industry is that Teja is searching for a suitable actress to play the female lead opposite Gopichand in Alivelu Venkataramana. A source claims that the director is planning to approach Kajal Agarwal for this role. She has said that she is always ready to work with him and she may give her consent to work with him for the fourth time.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Telugu film industry, but her heft pay is a problem for the makers of Alivelu Venkataramana. "The only problem is the remuneration. Because of COVID-19, everyone is taking a pay cut. It all depends on how much Kajal can bring down her rates," the source told Deccan Chronicle.

Kajal Aggarwal has worked with all the leading Tollywood stars including Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu. But she has never teamed up with Gopichand and it will be a fresh pair, if she agrees to star in Alivelu Venkataramana. "Gopichand hasn't worked earlier with Kajal, so that's the reason Teja is planning to approach her," added the source.

However, Kajal Aggarwal has six big-ticket projects in her kitty. She has already completed the shooting of Paris Paris, which has been delayed. Other films like Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika and Indian 2 are lined for a shoot after the lockdown is lifted. Since she has very busy for the next two years, it should be seen whether she will be able to adjust her dates for Teja's film.