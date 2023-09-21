The global sensation, "RRR," directed by S.S. Rajamouli, has not only secured the Best Song at this year's Oscars but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans worldwide. However, recent developments have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the much-anticipated sequel.

During the film's promotional tour in the United States, director Rajamouli made an announcement that sent waves of excitement through the fan base—a sequel to "RRR" was in the works. But behind the scenes, there seems to be a twist in the tale.

Sources close to the project reveal that Rajamouli recently presented a new storyline to the film's stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ram Charan, whose portrayal of Alluri Seetarama Raju garnered global acclaim, wholeheartedly embraced the idea. However, Jr NTR expressed reservations and sought further clarity on the script.

This unexpected development has raised eyebrows, as very few actors in the country would turn down the opportunity to work with a visionary director like Rajamouli. Some speculate that Jr NTR's hesitation might stem from concerns about being overshadowed by his co-star Ram Charan, who undeniably stole the spotlight in the first instalment.

As Rajamouli shifts his focus to his upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu, the fate of the "RRR" sequel remains uncertain. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting updates and potential script revisions, as Jr NTR's decision could reshape the future of this much-anticipated project.