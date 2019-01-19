After the students association, now the doctors in J&K have demanded an immediate ban on the Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile, which they believe is causing damage to the academic career of youth besides affecting their health.

Interestingly, the State Board of school exams recently declared the Class 12th results, in which only 52 per cent of the students passed. This was described as the valley's worst performance in a decade. Both parents and doctors have stated that the increasing influence of the PUBG game on the young students may be a reason to blame.

The Doctors Association of Kashmir, in a statement, said that the PUBG game addiction is wrecking the psychological health of the students and its side-effects are worse than drugs.

Dr Suhail Naik, the President of DAK, called PUBG Mobile as the "spoiler of future" and the youth who are busy playing this game have already developed serious behavioural and sleep disorders.

"Due to the regular shutdowns, turmoils, and inclement weather, a majority of our children are restricted to indoors due to which they spend a lot of time on mobiles., the addiction to this game has become more concerning than addiction to drugs," Dr Naik added.

The doctors have urged the J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik to order for an immediate ban on PUBG Mobile in the state to save the future of young generations.

"We request the governor led administration to immediately ban the said game in Jammu and Kashmir. As the kids are playing this game for longer periods of time, it also leads to screen allergy in eyes and sleep deprivation apart from other behavioural changes," General secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar said.

There have been several cases of PUBG addiction which were reported from across the state. A fitness trainer based in Jammu was admitted to a hospital when he injured himself by banging his head against an equipment while playing PUBG Mobile. The doctors treating the patient said that he is still mentally unstable although he was admitted to the hospital, a week ago.

"The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS, Bengaluru ) has also cautioned people against severe addiction to PUBG mobile and has treated several cases reported several cases of addiction to PUBG," the doctors said.

The PUBG Mobile on Android and IOS, developed by a Korean company Tencent Holdings Limited, has attracted a wide range of players globally. The youth have been especially taken in by the game and with regular features being added to it, the player base is on the rise.