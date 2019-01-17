Popular battle Royale-themed PlayerUnknown BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile might get banned in Jammu & Kashmir, India ahead of board exams in coming weeks.

PUBG Mobile has been a rage among the cell phone users particularly teenagers. As per the latest reports, it has more than 200 million installations and 30 million plus active users in the world. In India too, it has a huge following, but many parents are not happy with the current trend has children are becoming addicted to it and neglecting studies leading to low grades in exams.

In most cases, children are so engrossed in the PUBG Mobile's quest to complete the mission, they are neglecting not only studies but food, almost no interaction with real-world people, no physical work. This apparently irks parents and some take punitive initiation on kids by taking away the phones, which eventually leading mental break ground.

In several urban regions, kids are getting admitted to rehabilitation centres to recover from the gaming enslavement.

In the latest report coming from J&K, study body has requested the governor to put a ban on PUBG Mobile in the Indian state, as several students have scored low marks in the pre-board exams. With annual exams just a few weeks away, they want the mobile game to be immediately taken down.

J&K Student Association deputy chairman Raqif Makhdoomi termed the PUBG Mobile to be more dangerous than narcotics, reported Pristine Kashmir.

In a related development, there was a Maharashtra High Court circular flouting on Internet and WhatsApp about the ban on PUBG Mobile, but it later turned out be a fake.

Nevertheless, PUBG Mobile, like other games has a certain appeal for youth, as it offers an escape from real world responsibilities. But, like everything in life, there should be a limit. As a responsible person, you should balance real and virtual life. If you ask me, you should focus on the former than the latter.