There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has brought back the glory of Bollywood in style. The spy thriller has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release. The Siddharth Anand directorial has also broken many records and is heading towards the highest-grosser of all time.

Pathaan's box office collection worldwide stands at Rs 634 Cr on Day 7. The Hindi version has minted Rs 318.5 Cr in seven days and the coming days, it is expected to surpass Dangal's record of Rs 387 Cr.

Meanwhile, netizens are still going gaga over the sizzling chemistry of SRK and Deepika Padukone in the thriller drama. However, what came as a surprise element was villain John Abraham's swag. Now a section of fans are requesting a spin-off for Jim probably a prequel with Jim and Kabir (Hrithik from War which is also a part of Yash Raj's Spy Universe).

#Pathaan continues its GLORIOUS RUN… Collects ₹ 20 cr+ on *Day 7 [Tue]* - *most* films don’t collect this number on *Day 1*… Mass circuits MASSIVE… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr. Total: ₹ 318.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tv924620GP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023

While talking to a popular entertainment portal, the director confirmed that Jim's character does warrant a prequel however it would be too early to talk about the details. However, what surprised us was when the director said, "what if Jim is not dead? What if there's a harness that pulls a parachute?" Well, that looks like the team is planning a surprise element soon. On the other hand, there is also a buzz that a possible Pathaan sequel is in the making too. The director also confirmed that there will be a crossover of Kabir and Pathaan soon.

This is the JOHN ABRAHAM as JIM appreciation tweet ? pic.twitter.com/ohUbpD0ZKR — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) January 26, 2023

So Kabir was actually talking about JIM(John Abraham) in war??pic.twitter.com/0zKC8vEKAj — Ajay_HR (@i_HR_devotee) January 27, 2023

Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj's spy universe which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The fifth instalment of the shared universe will be Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles, and Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) and Hrithik Roshan (Kabir) are likely to make a cameo appearance in the film which is slated to release in November.