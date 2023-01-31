The King is back and we mean it! Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which has been making headlines ever since its launch, has smashed the box office worldwide. Well, it looks like SRK is all set to revive Bollywood amid the hate trend.

Earlier, the film registered a record opening of Rs 69.6 crore (NBOC) across India. According to its producers Yash Raj Films, the film's opening day collections worldwide stand at Rs 106 crore, the highest for any Hindi cinema.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is on a record-breaking run as it collected 542 Cr gross worldwide in just 5 days! The spy thriller also stars John Abharam and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

#Pathaan is a #BO TSUNAMI… REBOOTS and REVIVES biz of #Hindi films… Collects UNIMAGINABLE and UNTHINKABLE numbers in its HISTORIC 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr. Total: ₹ 271 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. ??? pic.twitter.com/8cO6GAdfyL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2023

Pathaan Hindi Box Office

Day 1: 55 Cr

Day 2: 68 Cr

Day 3: 38 Cr

Day 4: 51.50 Cr

Day 5: 58.50

Total: 271 Cr

The five-day total stands at 335 Cr countrywide with an additional 207 Cr from overseas taking its worldwide total to 542 Cr.

According to Variety, the film is smashing records at the box office in North America too. The SRK-starrer was released on 695 screens across the continent and drew an estimated USD 1.86 million opening day gross across. The action drama is now in fifth place with a $5.9 million gross.

Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj's spy universe which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The fifth instalment of the shared universe will be Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles, and Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist.

The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) and Hrithik Roshan (Kabir) are likely to make a cameo appearance in the film which is slated to release in November.